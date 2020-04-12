May 6, 1943 - April 3, 2020
We are deeply saddened that Joseph Donald Santana Sr., 76, of Spring, Texas, passed away suddenly Friday, April 3, 2020. Joe was born May 6, 1943 in Bryan, Texas. He was preceded in death by parents, Samuel Santana and Concetta Restivo Santana.
Joe is survived by his brother, Sammy Santana (Nancy); children, Kimberly Good (Trey), Joseph Donald Santana Jr (Michelle), Audra Santana, Samantha Castillo (Justin); and his grandchildren whom he adored, Alyssa, JJ, Dalton, Kelsey, Justin Jr, Kaiden, Savannah and Hayden. He loved all of his nieces, nephews and extended family. Joe enjoyed the company of being with his friends and family to reminisce about old times.
Joe's lifelong career was with the Juvenile Detention Center in Harris County. He enjoyed playing football at St Pius playing both on the freshman and varsity teams. He loved coaching and watching the games so he could voice his opinion about all of the teams and rooting for the Houston Texans.
A Celebration of Life to honor Joe will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Joe Santana to St. Pius X High School Football. Donations may be mailed to: St. Pius X High School, Attn: Katie Kubiak, 811 W. Donovan St. Houston, TX 77091.
