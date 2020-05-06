December 18, 1962 - May 2, 2020
Jeffrey Mitchell Scarmardo, 57, of Bryan passed away Saturday, May 2nd at M.D. Anderson Hospital in Houston.
Visitation will be held from 2 – 5 pm Thursday, May 7th at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. A family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 pm Friday St. Anthony's Catholic Church. You may stream it at www.saintanthonys.org Interment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Jeff came roaring into this world on December 18, 1962 in Hearne, the fifth "J" (Jim, Judy, Jeanine, Janet and Jeff) to Sandyr and Minnie (Lampson) Scarmardo.
He grew up in the Brazos Bottom and attended school in Caldwell, graduating in 1981. He worked at the family owned S&S Liquor store for years until he was able to turn his lifelong hobby into a real business. In 1993 Jeff opened Wheels and Deals on North Texas Avenue where his attachment to Hot Wheels and model cars grew into a lifelong collection and later a talent for building and re-building cars and trucks. Jeff was a special man with a kind loving heart and a forever young spirit. He will be greatly missed by all, but never ever forgotten.
Jeffrey is preceded in death by his parents; and father-in-law, Joe Easterling.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca "Becky" (Easterling) Scarmardo; daughter, Brittany Scarmardo Dobos and husband Steven; mother-in-law, Lela Easterling; brother, Jim Scarmardo; sisters, Judy Scarmardo Comeaux and husband Keith, Jeanine Scarmardo, Janet Scarmardo Spivey and husband Ronnie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family requests in lieu of flowers that contributions be made to San Salvador Catholic Church Mission of St. Anthony's, 401 S Parker Ave, Bryan, TX 77803.
