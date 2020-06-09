September 13, 1941 - June 5, 2020
Funeral Services for Alvin Schautschick, 78, of Giddings, Texas are scheduled for 2:00 pm on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Giddings with Rev. Robert Tiner officiating. Burial will follow in the Giddings City Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 12:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 7:00 am until 12:00 pm at Phillips & Lucky Funeral Home in Giddings. The family will be present on Tuesday evening from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the funeral home.
Alvin passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, June 5, 2020 at CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Center in Bryan, Texas.
Alvin Eldor Schautschick was born on September 13, 1941 at home in Giddings, Texas, the son of Martin T. Schautschick Sr. and Amanda (Berger) Schautschick. He grew up near Giddings, attended Immanuel School in Giddings thru the 8th grade, and then raised cotton and corn on the family farm and Grandfather's farm near Grassyville. On June 25, 1966 he married the love of his life Marilyn (Koehler) Schautschick. After moving to Austin in 1965, Alvin worked at a cabinet shop for a few years where he learned to master his cabinet making skills. He then became co-owner of Longhorn Millwork. Alvin and Marilyn moved to Round Rock in 1973. Alvin also worked at Centex Machining until his retirement. Alvin and Marilyn moved back to Giddings to live out the rest of their retirement. Alvin enjoyed playing and coaching softball and volleyball, playing 42, fishing, camping, and spending time with his grandkids.
Alvin is preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Amanda Schautschick, and brothers Walter, Delward, and an infant brother. Alvin is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marilyn Schautschick of Giddings; his son, Scott Schautschick and wife Holly of College Station; his daughter, Stacy Gisclar of Austin; six grandchildren, Marion Hebert, Don Hebert, Jayla Gisclair, Haley Schautschick, Skylar Schautschick, and Sydney Schautschick; his sister, Edna Houston of Giddings; his brother, Martin Schautschick and wife Ginny of Tanglewood, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church Ring the Bell Campaign or to a charity of one's choice.
Arrangements are by Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately