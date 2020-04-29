Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LEAGUE CITY HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHERN GRIMES COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS... WASHINGTON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS... SOUTHERN BRAZOS COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS... SOUTHERN SAN JACINTO COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS... MONTGOMERY COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS... NORTHERN CHAMBERS COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS... WALLER COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS... SOUTHEASTERN POLK COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS... HARRIS COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS... SOUTH CENTRAL WALKER COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS... NORTHEASTERN AUSTIN COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS... SOUTHEASTERN BURLESON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS... NORTHERN FORT BEND COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS... LIBERTY COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS... * UNTIL 515 AM CDT. * AT 410 AM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR HONEY ISLAND TO NEAR SPLENDORA TO NEAR WOODLOCH TO NEAR NAVASOTA TO 9 MILES NORTH OF CALDWELL, MOVING SOUTH AT 40 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... NORTHWESTERN PASADENA, COLLEGE STATION, SOUTHERN BRYAN, NORTHERN BAYTOWN, CONROE, DEER PARK, BELLAIRE, BRENHAM, HUMBLE, WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, KATY, GALENA PARK, TOMBALL, JACINTO CITY, LIBERTY, CLEVELAND, JERSEY VILLAGE, DAYTON, NAVASOTA AND HEMPSTEAD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS AND CONTINUOUS CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. MOVE INDOORS IMMEDIATELY. LIGHTNING IS ONE OF NATURE'S LEADING KILLERS. REMEMBER, IF YOU CAN HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE CLOSE ENOUGH TO BE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING. && HAIL...1.00IN; WIND...60MPH