November 17, 1935 - April 25, 2020
Albert "Al" Edward Schneider was born November 17, 1935 in Innisfail, Alberta, Canada and passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020 in College Station, Texas.
Al was the beloved husband of Isabel and the devoted father and grandfather to Colleen (Philip, Katelynd/Stephen, Arynn/Joey), David (Dana, Tyler/Sharee, Samantha and Tanner) Susan (Matthew and Benjamin, predeceased by baby Andrew). He will also be very much missed by his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters, nieces and nephews.
Albert started his lifelong career in the drilling business with Hi Tower Drilling/Bow Valley Industries when he was just a teenager, drilling his first well in Swalwell, Alberta. His career spanned the three western provinces, the North West Territories, three countries, and from the Beaufort Sea to the Gulf of Mexico. Perhaps the highlight of his career was fabricating large electric rigs—Delta 1 was featured in the opening for Hockey Night in Canada for several years. In 1981 he moved his family to College Station, Texas and continued working as an operator, making a lot of good friends and adding to his vast store of oilfield memories. He started a contract on his first off shore rig on his 70th birthday-best gift ever! He never actually retired, accepting contracts until his health prevented him from doing so in 2017. To say he was passionate about his job and the people he worked with would be an understatement.
Our hearts are broken but we know that he will never truly leave us—every time we see a flash of Hi Tower orange, a Pump Jack, or any type of oilfield supply we will know he is close at heart.
We know that right now he is spending the time waiting for us, walking "the bestest puppy dogs in the whole wide world", taking Andrew on tractor rides and getting heaven's oil patch whipped into shape. We know we will see him again but until then, we promise not to take any wooden nickels!
Al and the family wanted to express our thanks and appreciation for all his doctors and nurses in the St. Josephs Health system, and the care and compassion of Traditions Hospice. In lieu of flowers, we would be grateful for memorial donations to the Brazos Valley Animal Shelter or a charity of one's choice.
Memorial and inurnment will take place in Three Hills, Alberta, Canada at a future date.
