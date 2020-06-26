Geraldine Schneider, 83, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Visitation will be 4:30 to 6 pm Monday, June 29, with 6 pm rosary at Memorial Funeral Chapel Bryan. Services will be at 10 am Tuesday, June 30, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Geraldine Schneider as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

