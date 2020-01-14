George Franklin Schroeder, 80, of Bryan, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020. Visitation will be at 6 p.m., Tuesday, January 14, at Memorial Funeral Chapel, Bryan. Services will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, January 15, at Bethel Lutheran Church.
