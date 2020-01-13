August 29, 1939 - January 10, 2020
George Franklin Schroeder, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle passed away peacefully at home on January 10, 2020.
Franklin was born August 29, 1939 in Anderson, Texas to George and Emma Schroeder. He graduated from Anderson High School and went on to study at Sam Houston State University and Blinn College, where he received his Associates Degree in 1959. He married Betty Rosenbaum, the love of his life, on August 7, 1960 in Brenham, Texas and they moved to Richards, Texas.
Franklin worked at Haynie's Grocery Store in Richards until the National Biscuit Company hired one of the greatest salesmen ever. Franklin and Betty moved their family to Bryan, Texas when he began his career with Nabisco in 1967. While at Nabisco, Franklin won numerous awards and made countless friends across his territory. The "cookie man" as he was called by many people, always had a smile and joke for everyone he met, and he never met a stranger.
After retiring from Nabisco in 1997, Franklin took a little time off, but didn't stay retired for long. He kept working for many more years doing what he loved…meeting new people, catching up with old friends and sharing his smile and joke with everyone he met. He was an active member of the Bryan Evening Lions Club for many years and an Elder at the Bethel Lutheran Church.
Franklin is preceded in death by his father, George Schroeder; mother, Emma Schroeder; sisters, Mary Nell Schroeder and Katherine Perry; and brother-in-law, Arnold Perry.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Schroeder; daughters, Rhonda Ziverk, Robin Berry and Staci McNiel; son-in-law, Jace McNiel; grandson, Justin Berry; granddaughter-in-law, Angela Ramirez; brother, James Schroeder; sister-in-law, Carol Schroeder; and many loving nephews, nieces and friends.
The family would like to thank Franklin's caregivers, Yvette Harrison, Home Instead and Encompass Health Hospice for their tremendous kindness and compassion and the amazing care that they provided to him.
Franklin was a loving and devoted family man who will be missed beyond measure.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm at Memorial Funeral Home in Bryan. A Life Celebration will begin at 10:30 am on Wednesday, January 15, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Bryan.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in memory of Franklin Schroeder to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research or Bethel Lutheran Church in Bryan.
