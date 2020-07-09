December 8, 1952 - July 6, 2020
Melanie Jane Scott, 67, of Bryan, entered into the Kingdom of Heaven on Monday, July 6, 2020 after a long battle with COPD. Melanie was born on December 8, 1952, in Bryan, Texas to Hubert Scott and Lorraine Small Scott.
After graduating from High School, Melanie attained some college credit. She worked at varied jobs throughout her life which included working for the post office, Texas A&M University, and as a real estate agent.
Melanie was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Forrest Bedford and Zula Small, Hugh and Annie Clanton Scott; brothers, Gary Scott, and Jimmy Scott.
Survivors include sister-in-law, Linda Jackson; nephew, Jimmy Dwain Scott (Amie); nieces, Keristan Kendall, (Lee), Naomi Thompson, (Mark); and numerous great nephews and great nieces.
Arrangements are under the direction of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers of Bryan-College Station. A celebration of her life will be held at a later time.
