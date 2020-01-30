Donna Jean Sears, 75, of Iola, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, January 31, at Callaway-Jones Funeral Home and Cremation Center.
Sears, Donna Jean
