April 2, 1922 - February 24, 2020
Robert Lincoln "Bob" Seay on the year of his death was 97 years old. Bob was born April 2, 1922 to Robert L and Mildred Merrell Seay in Dallas, Texas as part of The Greatest Generation, and lived up to that moniker every day of his life.
Upon graduation from North Dallas High, Bob attended Texas A&M University, receiving a Civil Engineering degree. Because of the war, the class of 1943 graduated in 1947. In World War II Bob served as a Captain in the U.S. Army in the China Burma Indian Theater, he was awarded three bronze stars. In 1946, he married Rita Vaughan in Dallas Texas, during their 60-year marriage they lived in several states and traveled the world living in five foreign countries.
Upon his retirement, they returned to their home state of Texas, where they lived together in Austin until he was preceded in death by wife Rita, in 2006.
Survivors include, Gerald R. Seay of Palm Beach, Florida, Mary Ann Martin of Casper, Wyoming, Joan M. Seay of Denver, Colorado and husband Eric Mayer, Thomas M. Seay and wife Mary of Cleveland, Ohio, and John H. Seay of Austin, Texas. He has five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
An Interment was held on February 26, at Restland Memorial Park, 13005 Greenville Ave. in Dallas.
In lieu of flowers, consider a contribution to Meals on Wheels, 3227 East 5th Street Austin, Texas 78702 https://www.mealsonwheelscentraltexas.org or, the Texas A&M Foundation, www.txamfoundation.com.
