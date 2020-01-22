March 31, 1942 - January 20, 2020
Ruth Rubinstein Segal, age 77, died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on Monday, January 20, 2020, in Houston, Texas.
Ruth is survived by her husband Allen J. Segal of Houston, Texas, sons Oren Rubinstein of San Francisco, California, and Donny Rubinstein of Tampa, Florida, stepson Joel Rubinstein (Edward Pertchek) of San Francisco, California, daughter-in-law Megan O'Connor, grandchildren Scarlett, Anabel, Magnus, Zander and Alexandra. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents Sarah and Joseph Wachstein and sister Miriam Weiss in Tel Aviv, Israel, and Sam Rubinstein of New York.
Ruth was born in Haifa, Israel, on March 31, 1942. Her parents moved to Houston when she was thirteen and then to New York City, where Ruth later met and married Sam Rubinstein and raised their family on Long Island. Ruth worked as an agent for the Internal Revenue Service the majority of her life.
On December 12, 2009, Ruth married Allen Segal and returned to Houston. Upon retirement, Ruth found great joy in her beloved Goldendoodle Nestle, and in traveling with Allen on vacations, to visit her grandchildren in California, and to see her family in Israel.
A graveside funeral is scheduled for 3 PM on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Bryan City Cemetery (1111 N. Texas Ave, Bryan, TX 77803); Rabbi Ron Segal (Atlanta, GA) will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Ruth's memory to a charity of your choice. The family is grateful to all of Ruth's caregivers and hospital staff for their efforts, care, and dedication.
Please visit Ruth's tribute page to share memories at www.hillierfuneralhome.com.
