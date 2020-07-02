Rodney Seymore, 46, of Hearne, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 3, at All Families Mortuary in Hearne.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
109 N. Alamo Street
Hearne, TX 77859
