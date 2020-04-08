April 21, 1973 - March 29, 2020
Michael Jennings Sharp, 46, of Navasota, Texas, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on March 29, 2020, after a life long struggle with serious health issues that he fought fearlessly and without complaint until the end. Michael was in born in Madisonville, Texas, on April 21, 1973, to Barbara and Don Sharp.
Michael is survived by his Mother, Barbara Sharp, Sister, Sherry Brice, Brother and Sister-In-Law, Shannon and Elana Sharp, Nephews, Kristofer Brice, Donovan Sharp and Brent West, Nieces, Ashley Brice, Abigail Tran, Casey Sharp, and Brooke Breaux, Great-Niece and Best Friend, Olivia Brice, Great Nieces, Avery Sharp and Iris Williams, Great Nephews, Levi Tran, Caden and Calob Sharp and Christopher Williams, Special family friend, Michael Hernandez, His Mimi, Jackie Hayes and Family and numerous Aunts, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his Father, Don Sharp, Grandmother, Velma Bryant, Aunt, Paula Cuevas and Brother-In-Law, Robert Brice.
Due to the Covid-19 issues/restrictions, a private memorial will be held for the immediate family with a public memorial being held at Hillier Funeral Home, which will be announced at a later date.
Please visit Michael's tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com to share memories and stories.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately