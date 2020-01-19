April 24, 1956 - Dec. 13, 2019
Steven James Shearer, 63, of Bryan, passed away Dec. 13, 2019 at his home. A wake service in memory of Steven will be held from 3p.m.-7p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Carney's Pub in Bryan.
Steven was born April 24, 1956 in Findlay, Ohio, to the late James Shearer and Donna Sterling.
He is survived by his wife, Nikki Shearer of Bryan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to American Cancer Sociey or Brazos Valley Food Bank.
Memories or condolences can be sent to nikki.shearer@aol.com.
