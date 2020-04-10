Margie Rae Shepperd, 93, of Bryan, Texas, passed away April 5, 2020. She was born March 23, 1927 in Millican, Texas, to Thomas J. McCallum, Sr. and Carro Mae Edwards McCallum. She was a member of First Christian Church of Bryan. Margie grew up in Robertson City and went to school in Wheelock and Franklin, graduating from there in 1945.
She started her career with Southwestern States Telephone Co. in 1950. On June 8, 1952, Margie married Charles E. Shepperd, her husband of 65 years. They had a son, Charles Ray Shepperd, born in 1958. She worked at GTE and Verizon until she retired in 1996.
Her parents preceded Margie in death; husband Charles E. Shepperd, their son, Charles Ray Shepperd, brother Thomas J. McCallum, Jr. and his wife June, and niece Tonya Deynse McCallum.
She is survived by her sister Jane Ward and husband Guy; "Reggie" Ward of Cypress, Texas, and one nephew, David Ward and his wife Kimberly and their children Kennedy, Carter and Jackson also of Cypress, Texas.
In light of current events and in order to ensure everyone's safety, only immediate family will attend services. Everyone's thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Brazos Valley or First Christian Church of Bryan, Texas.
