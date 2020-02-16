December 17, 1940 - February 7, 2020
Lynn Bradley Sherman, 79, of Dallas and formerly of Bryan died February 7, 2020.
He was born December 17, 1940 in San Antonio, Texas where Lynn spent his formative years and graduated from Trinity University. He served in the Air Force Reserves from 1962 to 1968 in the 433rd Airlift Wing, achieving the rank of staff sergeant. Lynn retired from LeTourneau Technologies.
A gentleman in every sense of the word, Lynn was very versed in areas of history, politics and business. He and his wife spent their later years in Luling, Texas and San Antonio, finally retiring in Bryan, Texas before their recent relocation to Dallas.
Lynn was preceded in death by his parents, Howard E. and Juanita (Wallace) Sherman; and his sister, Jane Sherman.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Susan R. Sherman; his son, John Sherman and wife Elizabeth; grandson, Brad and wife, Oksana Anderson-Sherman; and granddaughter, Savannah Sherman.
Graveside services and interment will take place at the College Station City Cemetery, College Station, Texas at a later date.
