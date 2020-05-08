July 3, 1947 - May 5, 2020
Linda Carole Cobb Shirley, 72, of Bryan, Texas passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am Saturday May 7, 2020 at Reliance Baptist Church Cemetery. Services have been arranged by Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers of Bryan-College Staiton.
Linda was born in Bryan, Texas on July 3, 1947 to Ralph and Eula Cobb Sr. Linda lived in the Reliance Community her whole life. Her education began in Kurten, Texas where she attended elementry school. She went on to graduate from Stephen F. Austin High School of Bryan in 1965. She then married the love of her life, Gregory Shirley on September 3rd, that same year. She attended McKenzie Baldwin Business College and worked with the TAMU Biology department for several years. She retired in 2012 after working for The District.
Linda spent many years hot air ballooning as a team alongside her husband. Together they made many trips all over the country and several out to Albuquerque, NM. She was a member of the Brazos Valley Ballooning Association. In addition to ballooning, Linda loved to play games. She enjoyed bingo and the occassional trips to Coushatta in Kinder, LA with family and friends.
Linda is preceeded in death by her parents and in-laws Frank & Galdys Shirley.
Linda is survived by her loving husband of 54 years Gregorgy Shirley; daughters Shana Ogden and Marquel Knapp. Her brother and wife Ralph and Cheryl Cobb, Jr., four grandchildren; Justin Hopper, Cameron Ogden and wife Heather, Richard Shirley-Salinas and Elizabeth Knapp. Twin great granddaughters, Patience and Arianna. Linda is also survived by her fur baby "Skratch The Cat".
The family would like to thank Dr. Erin Fleener and the team at Bryan Cancer Clinic for all of thier love and care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bryan Cancer Clinic or Brazos Valley Hospice in her memory.
