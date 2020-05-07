Linda Carole Shirley, 72, of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 9, at Reliance Baptist Cemetery. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers.

