July 25, 1987 - June 22, 2020
Always Loved…..
Forever Missed….
Never Forgotten…..
With deepest sorrow, we announce that Michael Brandon Sikorski, age 32, our most beloved son, brother, family member and friend, passed suddenly Monday, June 22, 2020.
Those who knew Brandon, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Brandon will be missed everyday by his father, Tim Sikorski; his mother, Donna Sikorski; brother, Nathan Sikorski and friend, Michelle Nevill; brother, Nick McAliley & wife, Amanda; nieces, Josey Sikorski, Branson Sikorski, Sydney Nevill & London Nevill; grandmothers, Joyce Sikorski & Doris Hines, uncle, Ronnie Sikorski & wife Carol; aunts, Pam Phillips & husband Jimmy and Dorothy Wells and uncle Bruce Wells and special friend, Callie Padgett and her parents, James Henry & Angela Padgett. Brandon is also loved by many cousins and great friends.
We know Brandon is now in heaven with his pawpaws, Edmond Sikorski and Roger Hines.
Brandon loved so many, and was loved by so many more. He possessed such an energy that with just one encounter a lasting memory was made and never forgotten. Brandon was a friend to all. He would go out of his way no matter the time or day to help someone.
Brandon was a true cowboy--he lived and breathed it. It was truly breathtaking to watch every graceful movement he and the horse would make. He had a vast knowledge of cattle and ranching, and he sure loved to tell his stories about it all. His face would light up when he had the opportunity to tell a story about one of his adventures (as long as it did not involve encounters with snakes).
Although soft spoken, Brandon possessed charisma that drew people to him. Everything he did was contagious; his smile, his laugh, and the comfort he gave made one feel at ease to be themselves without reservation.
He loved and lived wanting to share his knowledge with kids and give them the opportunity to learn.
A dear friend of Brandon's shared one of his many adventures he had while doing what he loved …"Roped a cow this morning me and hank and she got to running me and hank was trying to put a rope on her and she ran behind me and hank said she had jerked that horse smooth out from under me like 3 times in mid-air. I felt someone grab me and set me back in place I know twice, like I had already had plans of heading to the hospital in my mind while all of this was happening. I love to rope bad stuff but that deal this a.m. was a little milk cow I never saw that coming. But I'm tellin you there was an angel grab me this morning and help me. I'm no bible thumper by all means but the good lord works in crazy ways. I'm gonna tell ya, the wilder stuff gets with a horse or cow I love! Hank told me he saw me in a way this a.m. he's never seen. There was something or someone grab me and held me. I'm going to be honest I was making plans to be laid up like I was feeling that horse come smooth over me and wasn't nothing anyone could do to stop it or help.
" We LOVE and MISS you so much, my son. XOXO
Funeral Services will be held at the Cowboy Church of Leon County, 1419 TX-7, Centerville, Texas 75833 Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11 A.M. with Pastor Tuffy Loftin, officiating. Burial will follow at Ten-Mile Cemetery, Normangee, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to the Brandon Sikorski Scholarship Fund, Normangee State Bank, 116 Main St., Normangee, Texas 77871.
Pallbearers: Joey Blakley, Will Byrd, Nathan Faust, Jesse McClure, William Schroeder, Ricky Soliz, Ketch Weaver, Clint Wigley Honorary Pallbearers: Benny Allphin, Mike Brinkman, Cannon Coleman, Doug Hassler, Cannon Harrington, Ronny Joe Harrington, Nick McAliley, Dennis Noey, Nathan Sikorski, Glenn Welch, Rhyder Rosipal, Jason Rosipal
Final arrangements are under the direction of Madisonville Funeral Home, Madisonville, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately