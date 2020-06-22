Frauline "Flo" Sims, 101, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Hillier of COLLEGE STATION. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at the funeral home.

Service information

Jun 26
Visitation
Friday, June 26, 2020
6:00PM-7:00PM
Hillier Funeral Home of College Station
4080 State Highway 6 South
College Station, TX 77845
Jun 27
Life Celebration
Saturday, June 27, 2020
11:00AM
Hillier Funeral Home of College Station
4080 State Highway 6 South
College Station, TX 77845
Jun 27
Graveside
Saturday, June 27, 2020
12:00PM
Wellborn Cemetery
4119 Greens Prairie Road West
College Station, TX 77845
