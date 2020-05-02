Bonnie Genell "Nell" Sinclair Bonnie Genell Arnold Sinclair, 87 of Bryan, Texas was carried home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday April 29, 2020. Nell as she was known by family and friends was born September 25, 1932 in Houston County, Texas in the Person Chapel Community. She is proceeded in death by her loving mother and father Opal Irene and Joel Kyle Arnold and nephew Chad Kyle Arnold of Crockett, Texas. She married the love of her life, Leon R Sinclair Jr. on March 19, 1948 and they raised five children together. The couple moved to Bryan in 1951 and join the Calvary Baptist Church where they served together for 68 years. Cooking was one of the many talents that God blessed her with, and she used it to feed many, many Aggies at the Baptist Student Union and Wednesday night meals at the church. Everyone had a seat at Nell and Leon's table, and no one went away hungry. Nell, along with other members of the church began a day care center at Calvary and she served as the director for 6 years. Nell was instrumental in forming the ABC club (Adults Being Counted) women's ministry at the church. A few years later they allowed the men to join and changed the name to JOY (Just Older Youth). Through her testimony for Christ and her servant's heart Nell, had a profound influence in the lives of many children and families throughout the Bryan-College Station community. Nell loved nature and enjoyed the outdoors. She was an avid angler. It didn't matter to if it was on the bank of an old stock tank with her dear friends Ozell Smith and Sara Mathis or catching speckled trout out of Rockport with Wayne and Janet Robinson, she loved to fish. But she was happiest enjoying these outings with her loving husband and family. She would walk for miles down the beach at Port "A" with the kids in tow just to find the perfect sand dollar. Trips to Lake Somerville was a regular outing for the Sinclair family, waterskiing, swimming and of course fishing. She loved gardening and bird watching. Nell had an artist's eye. She saw God's handiwork everywhere. She recreated those scenes on canvas and in the ceramics that she and Leon made together. He did the dirty work and she did the pretty work. She is survived by her loving husband of 72, years Leon. Her children: Suzanne (Lawrence) Hiller of Alto, New Mexico. Randy Sinclair of Bryan, Deneise (Jeff) Raines of Round Rock, Joey Sinclair of Rockport, and Larry (Debbie) Sinclair of Rockport, And a dear friend who grew up as the sixth child Glyn Smith of Bryan. Grandchildren: Laura (Marco) Rodriguez of Eagle Pass, Rachel (Lance) Koppa of Dallas, Ashlea (Kurt) Stares of West Lake, Texas, Cory (Cari) Sinclair of Kerrville, Lane (Rachael) Sinclair of Austin, Johnathan (Abby) Raines of Lexington Kentucky, Rebecca (Nick) Roth of Houston, Bethany Sinclair(Chris Barcot) of Houston, Ryan Sinclair of College Station, and Haley Sinclair of Austin. And 18 great grandchildren Her brother Charles Arnold of Crockett, and a dear niece Marla (Wayne) Norsworthy of Lovelady. Jesus fed the multitude with five loaves and two fishes; Mom could do it with a pot of beans and a pan of cornbread! Express condolences at CallawayJones.com
