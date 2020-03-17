Bertha "Bert" L. Singer Bertha "Bert" L. Singer, 86, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. As a precautionary measure, visitation and services are private and are entrusted to Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers Bryan-College Station.

To plant a tree in memory of Bertha Singer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

