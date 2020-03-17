Bertha "Bert" L. Singer Bertha "Bert" L. Singer, 86, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. As a precautionary measure, visitation and services are private and are entrusted to Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers Bryan-College Station.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
First possible case of community spread of coronavirus may have hit Texas in Montgomery County
-
College Station ISD, other school districts staying closed as health measure
-
Four arrested on drug charges after search of Bryan apartment
-
Former Texas A&M, Bryan defensive lineman Ty Warren hired by Detroit Lions
-
Texas A&M delays return of students from spring break
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately