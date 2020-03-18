Bertha "Bert" Singer, 86, of Bryan, passed away with family at her side on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Family only is invited to a time of visitation from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, at Callaway-Jones Funeral Center in Bryan. Bert's life will be celebrated with a graveside ceremony at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 20 at the Bryan City Cemetery. The family extends their regrets services are restricted to family only as a precautionary measure.
Bert was born August 11, 1933 in Burleson County, Texas, to Henry and Lottie Odstrcil. She graduated from Bryan High School and lived in Alice, Texas where she was President of Guaranty Title & Abstract Company for many years. She and her husband, William "Bill" Singer, moved to Bryan in 2013, where Bill passed away in 2017.
Survivors include her daughter, Susan Singer and husband Bob Hunt; son, William M. Singer Jr.; sisters, Ruby Fuller, Henrietta Cunningham, Lottie Ann Arnold and Helen Weiderhold; brother, Robert Odstrcil and wife Carolyn Odstrcil; granddaughter, Skye Singer Banda and husband Adam Banda; and her great-grandson, Grayson Banda.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hospice Brazos Valley at 502 W. 26th St., Bryan, TX 77803.
