Nov. 18, 1987 - June 4, 2020
Services are set for 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at St. Peters MBC in Hempstead, Texas. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Bryan, Texas. Final arrangements are entrusted to Lewis Funeral Home and Chapel in Brenham, Texas.
