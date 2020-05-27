April 28, 1938 - May 19, 2020
Mary B Smith of Bryan passed away May 19, 2020. A Memorial Service and burial are planned for a later date.
A U. S. Navy veteran, Mary was a 1956 graduate of Louisa High School. She attended business school prior to joining the navy. She worked as an administrative assistant for Pathways in Ashland, Kentucky before her retirement. Mary was a proud "Kentucky Colonel." She enjoyed working in senior centers and was active in the communities where she lived.
Her passions were her family, lighthouses, traveling and her faithful little dog, Jinx.
Her husband, George "Gene" E. Smith; her mother, Edith E. Bryant and father, Jesse W. Bryant, both of Kentucky, all preceded her in death.
Survivors include her beloved daughter, Elizabeth A. Collins of Bryan; granddaughter, Nicole M. Pylinski; great-grandsons, Julian Pylinski and Payton Jones; and great-granddaughter, Josslyn Jones all of Bryan; sister, Ramona Sexton of Forest, VA; and her brother, Larry Bryant of Catlettsburg, KY.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made in Mary's name to the Humane Society. Homeless animals were a cause very dear to her.
