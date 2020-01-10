November 15, 1942 - January 7, 2020
Ollie Smith, Jr., 77 of Dayton left this life January 7th, 2020. He was born November 15, 1942 in Enid, Oklahoma to parents, Ollie Smith, Sr. and Victoria Leona Cotton Smith. Ollie battled diabetes and vascular issues for many years, fighting a valiant and brave battle. Now resting in peace with his wife, Ola and grandson, Zachary Brister, he joins his family members who have gone on before him.
He was preceded in death by parents, Ollie and Leona Smith of Abilene; brother and sister-in-law, Buck and Patsy Smith of Eunice; sister and brother-in-law, Louise and Chuck Branham of Clyde; brother, Leon Smith of Abilene; wife, Ola Smith of Somerville; and grandson, Zachary Brister of Dayton.
Ollie leaves behind his children, Paul and Lisa Brister of College Station, Texas; Richard and Kelly Smith of Frisco, Texas; Melissa and Carl Davis of Dayton, Texas; Leon and Robin Brister of Dayton, Texas; Brian and Kelly Smith of Shreveport, La. He is the beloved Paw Paw to thirteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He is warmly remembered by numerous friends and coworkers from a lifelong career in the oil field.
He also carries a legacy of hard work and commitment to family that is modeled in his children. Even this past Christmas he was alert and sharing Christmas celebrations. He will be missed by all.
A graveside service for Mr. Smith will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Oaklawn Cemetery in Somerville, Texas with Rev. Henry Stovall officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home of Dayton, Texas.
For those who desire in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local hospice.
