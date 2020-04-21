February 28, 1941 - April 17, 2020
Richard S. Smith, 79 of Gallatin, TN., passed away on April 17, 2020. Richard resided in Bryan-College Station, TX., for over 40 years where he established his insurance firm Richard S. Smith & Associates. He was a qualifying member of the Million Dollar Round Table. He was active in the community serving in the BCS Chamber of Commerce and served as chairman of the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation. He was active in his church, Central Baptist Church, as well as Bible Study Fellowship in College Station. After relocating to Tennessee, he attended the Long Hollow Baptist Church in Gallatin, TN.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Sidney and Evelyn Smith of Nashville and brother-in-law Mike Sica, of North Brunswick, NJ.
He is survived by daughters: Cherie Smith Roberts (Ryan) of Nashville; Shannon Smith Price (Mike) of Hendersonville; Ashley Smith Beck (Chad) of Houston, TX. Grandchildren: Chelsea Roberts Ponce (Ivan) of San Diego, Jackson Roberts (Megan) of Baton Rouge, Nathan Roberts of Nashville; Ben Price of Nashville, Annalise Price of Nashville, Luke Price of Dallas, TX, Isabelle Price of Hendersonville; Parker Beck of Houston, Henry Beck of Houston. Great grandchildren: Tenley Ponce and Blakey Olivia Ponce of San Diego; Emmett Roberts of Baton Rouge. Sisters: Terry Sica of North Brunswick, NJ and Sandy Lovett (Tom) of Gallatin, TN; Brothers: Mike Smith (Pam) of Hendersonville, TN and Eddie Smith (Janet) of Castilian Springs, TN.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hermitage Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, Old Hickory, TN. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a very limited private service will be held at the funeral home at 2:00 p.m., on April 22, 2020. A Facebook Live Stream of the service will be available on the funeral home's Facebook page.
There will be a celebration of his life at a later date in Bryan-College Station at Brown & Company Insurance Services.
