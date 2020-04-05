September 26, 1947 - March 31, 2020
Sidney Wayne Smith, 72, of Nolanville, formerly of Bryan, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in Nolanville. We will have a Life Tribute Celebration at a future date.
Sidney was born on September 26, 1947, to Jack and Rosie Mae Leonard Smith in Waco, Texas. He graduated from La Vega High School in Waco 1967. Sidney was drafted into the Army June 11, 1968 fought in Vietnam was returned April 13, 1970 Army - Aus Inf Sgt E-5. Sidney married the love of his like Demcie Smith on April 8, 1989. He was a Pawnbroker manager for 25 years. Sidney liked to fish and hunt. He spent time on his tractor taking grandkids for rides. He loved to spend time with his family. His greatest enjoyment was to host his loving fish fries.
His parents Jack and Rosie Smith and Brother Mickey McCoy and wife Carroll McCoy, all precede him in death.
Sidney is survived by his wife Demcie Smith of Nolanville, Tx; his son Shannon and wife Liz Smith of Bryan Tx; his daughter, Crystal and husband Shawn Garvey of Bryan Tx; his sister, Mary Smith of Ft Worth Tx; his grandchildren, Taylor Marie Horsman and husband John of Bryan Tx, Sydney Daniell Smith of Bryan, Logan Faye Garvey of Bryan, Gavin Jeffry Garvey, and several nephews, nieces and cousins.
