Cynthia Lou (Waddell) Sommers, 62, passed away on February 4, 2020 in Plano, Texas after a courageous battle with lung cancer. A celebration of her life will take place in Prosper, Texas on Saturday, February 22nd.
Cyndi was born in Warrensburg, Missouri and grew up an Air Force brat living in many places across the United States. Cyndi moved to College Station in 1976 with her parents and brothers where the family lived on Merry Oaks Drive for over 40 years. She worked for Bryan Coca Cola for most of her professional life before retiring from real estate. After her mother's death in 1998, Cyndi became the matriarch of the family ensuring everyone was cared for and carrying on her mother's tradition of creating elaborate meals. She enjoyed keeping up with her many relatives who are spread all over the state but was most proud of her two grandsons and spreading their tales. Cyndi was a genuinely kind person who always gave more to her friends and family than she asked in return. She was loved and will be missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lt. Colonel Franklin D Waddell, ASAF (Ret.) (Aggie Class of '56), her mother, Joan (Winfree) Waddell; and brother, Frederick Shannon Waddell. Cyndi is survived by her son, Jay Sommers and Kristen of Prosper; grandsons, Reid & Ryan Sommers; brother, Scott Waddell and Bonnie of Oklahoma City, OK; nieces, Shayla and Savannah; nephew, Luke; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
