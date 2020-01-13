George Sousares Jr., 85, of Bryan, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, at College Station City Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Funeral Chapel.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately