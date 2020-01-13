George Sousares Jr., 85, of Bryan, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, at College Station City Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Funeral Chapel.

