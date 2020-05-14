Chase Sowders, 18, of Somerville, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. Visitation will be 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, May 14, at Strickland Funeral Home Somerville. Services will be at 2 p.m., Friday, May 15, at Oaklawn Cemetery in Somerville.

