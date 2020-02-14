David Sowers, 60, of Washington, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Visitation will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, February 14, at Memorial Oaks Chapel in Brenham. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at First Baptist Church of Chappell Hill.

Service information

Feb 14
Visitation
Friday, February 14, 2020
5:30PM-7:30PM
Memorial Oaks Chapel
1306 WEST MAIN
Brenham, TX 77833
Feb 15
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 15, 2020
2:00PM
First Baptist Church Chappell Hill
7675 FM 2447
Brenham, TX 77833
