March 2, 1935 - March 9, 2020
Patsy (Pat) Spearman, 85, of Bryan, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, in Bryan. Her visitation will begin at 12 noon until the time of her service at 1:30 pm, Friday, March 13, 20020, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Bryan City Cemetery; Pastor Tim Owens is officiating services. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral Home and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Patsy was born on March 2, 1935, outside of Commerce, Texas, to Leroy and Marie Covington Creekmore. The family moved often as her father sought work as a carpenter. In 1946, the family lived in Texas City and survived the blast that occurred at the nearby docks although the children in her school had to exit through the windows because the doors were jammed shut. Not surprisingly, the family moved again, this time back to a safer part of Texas in Ft. Worth.
Pat always did well in school and shortly after graduating from Ft. Worth Polytechnic High School, she and her sister, Vadie Mae Creekmore, met Bob and his cousin, Jerry Spearman, at a Walgreen's Drug Store and Soda Shop. Within a year, the two sisters married the two cousins and began raising their respective families. Bob and Pat moved several times before settling in Bryan in 1959 where she and Bob began what would become "Spearman, Sears & Murphy," a firm that designed and built homes and office buildings. She loved to sew, quilt, cook and entertain and they she and Bob hosted parties at their home. They also enjoyed vacationing in exotic places like Hawaii and the mountains of Colorado and New Mexico.
Coming from a poor background, Pat felt extremely blessed by the success of the business and always had a heart for children and those less fortunate than herself. She gave generously to Habitat for Humanity, Boys and Girls Club, her church, and the Breckenridge Village in Tyler. She was always ready to help anyone who came to her in need.
Her parents and all of her siblings have preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Mark and wife Blair Spearman; her daughter, Virginia Murphy; her grandchildren, Jacob, William and Rebekah Spearman, Suzanne Morton, and Sarah Pitts; her great-grandchildren, Haley Bice, Alana Spearman, Jake Spearman, Michael and Daniel Morton, Alexa, and Jackson Pitts; and many great nieces and nephews.
Her family asked that memorial contributions be given to Completing The Task, Inc., Post Office Box 2777, Bryan, Texas 77805. Express condolences at CallawayJones.com
