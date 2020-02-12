Michael Ty Spradlin, 28, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 14, at Memorial Funeral Chapel Bryan. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at First United Methodist Church Bryan.

