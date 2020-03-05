Jay Calvin Stabler, 82, of Houston and formerly of Bryan passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home in Houston. Services are set for 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Kingsland Baptist Church in Katy.
Service information
Mar 6
Family & Friends
Friday, March 6, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
5:00PM-8:00PM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
Guaranteed delivery before Jay's Family & Friends begins.
Mar 7
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Kingsland Baptist Church
20555 Kingsland Blvd.
Katy, TX 77450
20555 Kingsland Blvd.
Katy, TX 77450
Guaranteed delivery before Jay's Funeral Service begins.
