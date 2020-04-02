January 27, 1959 - March 30, 2020
Colonel Glenn Thomas Starnes, USMC (Retired), born in Dallas, Texas, died March 30, 2020, at the age of 61. He died battling cancer, to which he never gave up fighting.
Glenn moved to College Station, Texas, the home of his alma mater, Texas A&M University (Class of 1981), in August 2011, after serving 30 years in the United States Marine Corps. While serving his country, Glenn was stationed in seven states and two countries. He fought in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. He commanded at every level from Artillery Battery to Artillery Regiment. His love and dedication to the Marine Corps made his family proud. Upon retirement, this dedicated Aggie happily worked as the Assistant Commandant to the Corps of Cadets for Operations & Training serving with outstanding fellow military members and mentoring young cadets.
Glenn was the second son to Charles and LaVerne Starnes. He is preceded in death by both parents and his brother, Jay. He is survived by his wife, Connie Stokes Starnes; his daughter and son-in-law, Hailey and Spencer Davis; his grandson, Ethan Davis; his mother-in-law, Mickey Stokes; his sister-in-law, Ronda Sitz Starnes Kane; his niece and her husband, Erinn Starnes and Brien McDonald; his nephew, Isaac Starnes; in addition to many loving cousins.
Due to the serious health crisis our nation faces, a small, private memorial service is scheduled for immediate family only. His ashes will be interred at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to Hospice Brazos Valley.
Please visit Col. Starnes' tribute page at www.hillierfuneralhome.com to share memories and stories.
