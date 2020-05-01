Edward Steels, 67, of Houston, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 1, at Crestmont Park Church of Christ in Houston. Services will be at 11a.m. Saturday, May 2, at Midway Southside Cemetery in Midway. Services are entrusted to All Families Mortuary, Madisonville

To plant a tree in memory of Edward Steels as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.