December 14, 1933 - February 10, 2020
Sweet, and fun-loving Jean Stephen went to Heaven on February 10, 2020. She was surrounded by family in the last week, reading bible verses to her and listening to her favorite Elvis and Rod Stewart songs. She cherished her full life with fond memories of family and friends.
Jean Stephen, known among family and friends as "Jeanie Bugs" or "JJ," was born on December 14, 1933, to her parents, Wilmer McCullough and Alta Williams McCullough, near downtown Bryan.
She grew up with her sister, Carol Anderson, in a house filled with love. She attended Stephen F. Austin High School, and was voted "Class Favorite" by her peers. Growing up, Jean made many life-long friendships, dating all the way back to elementary school. After high school, Jean was accepted to the University of Texas in Austin and graduated with a bachelor's degree. Not only did she receive her degree at UT, but Jean also found her soulmate and life-long partner of 58 years, Joe Stanley "Stan" Stephen.
Jean and Stan met on a blind date in college, and the rest was history! They married and had three children together, Brian, Brad, and Suzanne. Their children were everything to them, and they raised them with all the love in their hearts. Jean and Stan both provided for their family, Jean as a teacher and Stan as a Navy Judge Advocate General's Corps, attorney, and banking executive. Jean also devoted herself to her Lord by teaching Sunday school at First United Methodist Church. Jean will be dearly missed by her children, and will be remembered for her vibrant and positive personality.
Jean loved going on family vacations for some "family time!" She enjoyed making memories with her kids and grandchildren; those were the priceless moments in her life. They went on many trips together including, San Diego and La Jolla in California, the annual South Padre vacation, and her all-time favorite trip to Hawaii. Jean enjoyed reading, playing piano, crossword puzzles, playing tennis, and spending time with friends.
Many neighbors and friends are aware of Jean's passion for time in the sun, at the beach, collecting seashells, and especially her love for sand dollars. The proof of this love shines years round through the front window of Jean's home, because her famous "Sand Dollar Christmas Tree" stands tall and proud with curtains drawn for all to see, and of course, inquire about in amusement. Although Jean also loved her vanilla ice cream with chocolate sauce for dessert, her friends and family would always hear her say, "I would rather dance than eat anytime, honey!" She had a positive outlook on life, and "lived for TODAY!" Her sparkling personality and witty sense of humor will be missed by everyone.
Jean is reunited and dancing in heaven with her first and only love, Stan; her son who she lost to SIDS; and her parents, Wilmer McCullough and Alta Williams McCullough.
Jean will be missed dearly by her children that she adored, Brian, Brad, and Suzanne; her sister, Carol Anderson; her grandchildren, Brinson Stephen, Callie Stephen, Cade Stephen, Lacy Stephen, Austin Stephen, and Harlan Riggs; her daughter-in-laws, Lesli Stephen and Jody Stephen; and son-in-law, Michael Riggs.
The family invites you to a visitation which will be held from 5-8 pm, on Monday, February 17th, at Hillier Funeral Home of BRYAN, 2301 E. 29th St. Bryan, TX 77802.
A Life Celebration will be held at 11:30 am, on February 18th, at First United Methodist Church Bryan, 506 E. 28th St. Bryan, TX 77803.
A reception will follow at The Phillips Event Center, 1929 Country Club Dr. Bryan, TX 77802.
Graveside services will then follow at Bryan City Cemetery, 1111 N. Texas Ave. Bryan, TX 77803.
The family encourages memorial contributions, in Jean's honor, to be made to The Salvation Army, 2506 Cavitt Ave. Bryan, TX 77801, bryan.tx@uss.salvationarmy.org.
May You Dance Always, Honey!
Please visit Jean's tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com to share memories, stories, and floral tributes.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately