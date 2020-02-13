Liam Sterner, 40, of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. February 21, at Hillier Funeral Home of Bryan. Services will be at 1 p.m. February 22, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Liam Sterner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.