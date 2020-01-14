Ida Bell Loewe Stiewert, 78, of Brenham, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020. Visitation will be 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., Tuesday, January 14, at Memorial Oaks Chapel in Brenham. Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, January 15, at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately