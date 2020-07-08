January 25, 1933 - June 30, 2020
Mary Ann Stine Taylor, 87, of Bryan, passed peacefully on the morning of June 30th. After surviving breast cancer years ago, and recently fighting lung cancer and then brain cancer, she is resting in Jesus. The celebration service lead by Pastor Bill Dudgeon of the College Station Seventh-Day-Adventist Church C.S. will begin at 10am, Thursday July 9th, at Callaway-Jones Funeral Centers, Bryan-College Station. Due to Covid, seating will be limited with mask, but can be viewed on Zoom for your safety.
Mary Ann was born in Winona, Minnesota and was raised in Ventura and Santa Paula, California by her parents Geneva and Charles Stine II. In her teenage years she was the homecoming princess and Fiesta queen. She graduated Knapp College of Nursing, Santa Barbara, attended UCLA and nursed at St. John's Hospital, Santa Monica. She returned to Ventura County to work as Civil nurse for the U.S. Navy, Port Hueneme. After her children were grown, Mary Ann returned to get her B.S. and M.S. in Health Education at Texas A&M.
Mary Ann met her husband Dr. Robert Taylor while he was in the U.S. Navy and she was a nurse at the U.S. Naval base. They soon married and came back to his hometown Duncan, Oklahoma to start up a medical practice where Mary Ann became a multitasker as nurse, receptionist, and bookkeeper. During this time, they raised two children, Allison and Chris. Mary Ann was chairperson of the woman's golf association, chairperson of the community concert series, and chairperson of the rescue mission. Twenty years later they then moved to Bryan where Mary Ann was an instructor for mothers of new born infants at St. Joseph's Hospital, Bryan. She also got her Master Gardener certification from Texas A&M and was very involved with the local Gardening Club. During the past 40 years she has volunteered with dozens of groups as well as putting her heart and soul into her Seventh-Day Adventist Church family. Always a beautiful singer, she lent her voice to her church choir and other groups. Her sister Linda said "Mary Ann always had a can-do attitude and was a very hard worker".
She leaves behind her daughter Allison and son-in-law Kenneth Davison, granddaughter Leah, sister Linda Chapel and husband Dave Chapel and their son David Chapel, brother Charlie's daughter Candice Stine Jones and son Chuck Stine as well as many from her church family. Her princess dog Molly has been adopted by a nice family.
In lieu of flowers, food, donations, etc.; please write a sentence or a page about a memory or story of Mary Ann you would like to share with her family. Mail to the Rockwood circle address or e-mail to kdavison@asprack.com
Express your condolences at CallawayJones.com.
