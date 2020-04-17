April 15, 1947 - April 12, 2020
Milton James Stocklin was born on April 15, 1947. He went to be with his Lord and Savior April 12, 2020; he was 72 years old. Milton passed away at his home in Bryan.
Milton confessed to his Lord Jesus Christ at an early age and was baptized at Galilee Missionary Baptist church. He attended and graduated from E.A Kemp High School, class of 1965. Milton had a passion for the arts in his childhood that continued throughout his life. He attended an art school in Austin, with a focus in watercolor and drawing illustrations. Later in life he was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served two years. During this time he received many awards and accommodations including the NDSM/bronze star, Dev-60 in the Vietnam War and he was an expert Rifleman.
After his honorable discharge, Milton worked for the City of Bryan, then the U.S. Postal Service, where he retired after 31 years. Milton had a two-pronged focus in life which included gardening and painting. Milton was a loving son, brother, uncle, and generous to many friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Milus Moore, mother, Dealie Stocklin Jennings; brothers, Gerald Victor Moore, Everett Carl Stocklin and Kenneth Cavitt. Milton leaves behind to cherish his priceless memories, his sisters, Gloria Kennard, Mildred Baker, Carolyn Davis (Elmer), Edith Roy (Richard), and Dr. Patsy Stocklin-Childs; brother, Charles Stocklin; sisters-in-law, Janice Cavitt and Maria Stocklin; along with many nieces, nephews, relatives, and many friends.
The Stocklin family acknowledges with grateful appreciation the many comforting messages, floral tributes, other expressions of sympathy and many acts of kindness shown to us during this time of bereavement.
Interment services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery in Bryan. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
