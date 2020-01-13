Strickland, Jr., Nello

Nello Strickland, Jr., 87, of Brenham and a native of Somerville, passed away peacefully at his home Monday evening, January 6, 2020.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Strickland Funeral Home in Somerville with Rev. Henry Sanders and Rev. Joe Emerson officiating. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery in Somerville. He will lie in state at 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM, prior to the funeral service. Visitation will begin after 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM Thursday, January 9, 2020, and the family will receive friends on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Memorial Oaks Chapel in Brenham. A prayer service will conclude the visitation at 7:00 PM.
He served 60 years in the funeral profession.
His family includes his wife of 66 years, Dorothy (Moerbe) Strickland of Brenham; (3) sons, Kim Strickland and wife Sherry of Bryan; Nello (Trey) Strickland III of Brenham; Donie Strickland and wife Sheri of Magnolia; (6) grandchildren, Mark Tyson and wife Kristen; Nancy Nicole Strickland; Victoria Ruth Strickland and husband Allan Velazquez; Rachel Feibus and husband Mike; Nathan Strickland and wife Maranice; Lyla Daugherty. (11) great-grandchildren; (1) brother, Don L. Strickland of Somerville; (2) sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Luce; Tilly Harrison and husband Jack, all of Brenham; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of dear friends who are meaningful to his life.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel in Brenham and Strickland Funeral Home in Somerville. To post a tribute, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com.
