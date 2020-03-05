January 30, 1974 - March 2, 2020
Steve Louis Stricklin, 46, of Bryan passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. Funeral Services are set for 6PM Thursday, March 5 in the chapel of Trevino-Smith Funeral Home. Visitation will also be held Thursday, March 5, from 5 to 8PM at the Funeral Home.
Born January 30, 1974 in Bryan, Texas he was the son of Terry Glenn and Patricia Ann (Jones) Stricklin. Steve enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching Nascar. He was a loving son, father, grandfather and brother and he will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
His paternal grandparents, Herbert and Georgia Stricklin as well as his maternal grandmother, Wanda Ainsworth and grandfather, Norval Jones precede him in death.
Steve leaves behind to cherish his memories his parents; two sons, Christopher and wife Breanna Stricklin and Zachary Stricklin; a daughter, Brianna Stricklin; a brother, Anthony and his wife Kelly Stricklin; a sister, Brittany and husband Aaron Ottaway; paternal grandfather Gearld Ainsworth, and one precious granddaughter, Loucille.
