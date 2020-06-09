September 28, 1940 - June 4, 2020
On Thursday, June 4, 2020, Suzanne Redd Stubblefield, loving and feisty wife and mother of four, passed away peacefully in Bryan, Texas. She was seventy-nine. Suzy was born on September 28, 1940 in Houston, Texas to Sarah and Morgan Redd. A beautiful ballerina who, split between two callings, chose university, marriage and children. She never lost her love of dance and was a dance teacher for many years. She had many talents and interests. She was a tech writer at Texaco. She enjoyed her book club, Bridge, Newcomers group, the Lost and Found Sunday school class (where she sparred with the best of them), RVing with her husband, her eight grandchildren, and just recently her four great grandchildren.
She was a devoted grandmother, crisscrossing the country and even the great pond to see her grandchildren's various dance performances, games, plays, clown shows, birthdays and graduations.
She was preceded in death by her son, William Robert Stubblefield; husband, Robert "Bob" Earl Stubblefield, Jr.; parents, Morgan Randoll Redd and Sara Margaret Redd; brothers, Robert "Bob" Redd and Richard "Ricky" Redd. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Suzette and Chris Boyce, Cathy and Sam Humphreys, Allison and Mark Hollis; grandchildren, Kristyn and Shane Needham, Robert Humphreys, Clayton and Megan Hollis, Audry Hollis, Taylor and Paul La Londe, Kylie Boyce, Clinton Hollis, and Amy Boyce; great-grandchildren, John, Dani and Lee Hollis, and William Needham; sister, Nancy Mackin, beloved dog Two and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 10 – 11 AM on Tuesday, June 9 at Hillier Funeral Home, 2301 East 29th St., Bryan, TX. Services will be held at 11 AM at Hillier Funeral Home following the visitation. If you are unable to attend in person, please use the following link for the livestream of the service (https://www.fhwebhosting.com/xjb/tributes/Suzanne-SuzyReddStubblefield). A graveside service will be held at 2 PM at Klein Memorial Park, 32539 SH 249, Pinehurst, TX.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Suzy's name to Alchemia, Art without Labels (www.alchemia.org) or The Arc San Francisco (www.thearcsf.org). Please share memories/tributes to Suzy at www.hillierfuneralhome.com.
If you would like to make a tribute in Suzy's name in lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Alchemia, Art without Labels (www.alchemia.org) or The Arc San Francisco (www.thearcsf.org), where Suzy's granson, Robert, received services.
Please visit Suzy's tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com to share memories and tributes.
