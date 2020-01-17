February 12, 1930 - January 8, 2020
James William "Bill" Summerlin, 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service in his memory will be held at 4:00pm, followed immediately by a reception on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers in Bryan.
Born in Goldsboro, North Carolina, he served in the U.S. Navy. Bill earned his M.S. and was a career entomologist with both the USDA and the Entomology Department at Texas A&M. Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Anna, his parents, and brother Greg, and sister Jean.
He is survived by his children, Scott Summerlin and his wife Suzanna Summerlin, Leigh Anne Summerlin and her wife Helen Martell, and Stephen Summerlin. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Express condolences at CallawayJones.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately