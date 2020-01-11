James Summerlin, 89, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Services will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, January 18, at Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Center, Bryan-College Station, Texas.
