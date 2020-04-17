October 2, 1959 - April 12, 2020
Maria Angelita Sustaita, 60, of Bryan passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020. A Visitation is set for Friday, April 17 in the Chapel of Trevino-Smith Funeral Home.
Born October 2, 1959 in Bryan, Texas she was the daughter of Herman Sustayta and Paula Lopez. Maria enjoyed her morning coffee and watching the Texans football games. She loved her grandchildren and her dogs. Maria was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Her parents; three brothers, Jesse, Stephen, and Raymond and one sister, Victoria preceded her in death.
Maria leaves behind to cherish her memories, three sons, Mark Sustaita, Pedro Rodriguez Jr., and Matthew Rodriguez; three daughters, Christina Sarate and Rudy, Debbie Rodriguez, and Leslie Rodriguez; five brothers, Herman Sustayta and Anselma, Frank Sustayta and Enedelia, Martin Sustaita and Felipa, Bob Sustayta and Lucy, and Alfonso Sustaita; two sisters, Rose Dicharry and Kevin, and Patricia Goetz; twenty-seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
