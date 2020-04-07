Margaret Tanksley Margaret Tanksley, 94, of Bertram, Tx., passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday April 9, 2020 at Mt Zion Cemetery in Bertram, TX.

