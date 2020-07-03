Mary Ann Taylor, 87, of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9, at Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Taylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.